Exclusive: Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Brentford keeping close tabs on Norwegian defender

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Brentford are all set to keep close tabs on Viking FK defender Henrik Falchener when the Norwegian domestic season gets underway in March.

The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to be closely monitored during the opening rounds of the Eliteserien, with English clubs keen to assess his development after a rapid rise in Norway’s top flight.

Interest is building ahead of the summer window as clubs plan early recruitment moves.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Brentford all view Falchener as a player to watch closely once competitive action resumes for Viking FK.

Falchener joined Viking from Egersund in January 2025 and quickly established himself as a key figure at the back.

Standing 1.94m tall, he is admired for his aerial strength, composure in possession and physical authority.

With scouts expected in attendance early in the campaign, Viking face a growing challenge to keep hold of one of their most promising assets beyond the summer.