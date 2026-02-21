Jarrod Bowen transfer odds: Where will Jarrod Bowen play after the summer transfer window?

Jarrod Bowen’s summer future is being watched closely and the latest football transfer odds have Liverpool leading the race to land the West Ham star.

The Reds are priced at 5.50 in the current football transfer betting market.

West Ham remain confident Bowen will stay. He is club captain, a consistent match-winner, and he signed a long-term contract running to 2030, meaning any deal would demand a huge fee.

But with West Ham’s form and direction under scrutiny at times, rival clubs continue to circle.

Tottenham are next best at 8.00 as they look for goals from wide areas, while Newcastle United are 9.00 if they decide to push. Aston Villa sit at 10.00, and Bournemouth are outsiders at 11.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds still hint at one headline: Liverpool are the main threat, if West Ham’s price is met.