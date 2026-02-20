Man City expected to make summer swoop for Newcastle United star

Manchester City are preparing to step up their pursuit of Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento when the summer transfer window opens.

The England right-back has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in his position under Eddie Howe.

According to Football Insider, City remain long-term admirers and are expected to make a move as they look to strengthen at right-back ahead of next season.

With City seeking a natural option in the role, Livramento fits the profile Pep Guardiola is targeting.

Despite recent injury setbacks, the 23-year-old’s pace, defensive awareness and attacking output have kept him firmly on City’s radar.

Newcastle are determined to retain key assets, but Champions League uncertainty could complicate matters.

If City formalise their interest, a major summer battle could be on the cards for one of England’s most exciting full-backs.