Man Utd step up pursuit of Brazil wonderkid

Manchester United have quietly intensified their monitoring of Atletico Mineiro teenager Gabriel Veneno as Europe’s elite scramble to track one of Brazil’s brightest young attackers.

The 16-year-old forward has drawn global attention after a record-breaking year in youth football, smashing goal charts and earning a reputation as a potential generational talent.

According to TEAMtalk, United have accelerated their background checks and scouting reports as they position themselves early in the race.

However, the competition is fierce. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also closely tracking Veneno’s development, while Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Inter Milan have all made enquiries.

FIFA regulations mean any move to Europe must wait until he turns 18, but groundwork is already being laid. Atletico Mineiro have tied him down until 2028, yet the battle for his future is only just beginning.