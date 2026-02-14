Exclusive: Sunderland join Premier League giants in tracking Middlesbrough wonderkid

Sunderland are the latest club to show interest in Middlesbrough teenage striker Cruz Ibeh, with the Black Cats closely monitoring the highly-rated forward ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

The 17-year-old has quickly built a reputation as one of England’s most exciting young attacking prospects after a string of standout displays at academy and Under-21 level.

Ontheminute.com understands Sunderland have joined Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in tracking the youngster’s development.

Middlesbrough remain determined to keep Ibeh as part of their long-term plans and view him as a future first-team player at the Riverside Stadium.

The forward has already taken early steps towards senior football, further increasing attention from across England.

With interest now building from the Premier League, Boro could soon face a major fight to keep hold of one of their brightest homegrown talents.