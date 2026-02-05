Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City tracking ‘next Boro star’

Arsenal and Chelsea are accelerating plans to land Middlesbrough wonderkid Cruz Ibeh, with the teenage striker rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young forwards in English football.

The 17-year-old has impressed coaches with his sharp movement, explosive pace and clinical finishing. Liverpool and Manchester City are also tracking his progress, but have yet to make aggressive moves compared to their rivals.

According to TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Chelsea have significantly increased scouting activity around the player in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough remain determined to keep their academy gem and see him as a future first-team regular.

Ibeh only signed his first professional contract recently and has already stepped onto the senior stage after making his FA Cup debut.

His recent Under-21 hat-trick has only strengthened Premier League interest, putting Boro under growing pressure ahead of the summer window.