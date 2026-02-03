Ipswich Town miss out after deadline-day push for Millwall star

Ipswich Town’s late scramble for attacking reinforcements ended in frustration after a determined deadline-day move for Femi Azeez failed to materialise.

The Championship side explored a deal right up to the wire, but were unable to prise the winger away from Millwall as the clock ticked down.

According to The Mirror, Ipswich Town had multiple offers knocked back, with Millwall reluctant to sanction a record sale while pushing for promotion.

Azeez has been one of the Lions’ standout performers this season, making him a key figure Alex Neil was unwilling to lose mid-campaign.

Ipswich did complete winter business elsewhere, adding Anis Mehmeti permanently and landing Dan Neil on loan, but missing out on Azeez leaves a sense of what might have been after an ambitious late push.