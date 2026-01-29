Middlesbrough and Wrexham make moves for Southampton star

Middlesbrough and Wrexham have reportedly made concrete moves for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong as interest builds late in the window.

The 28-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks in a frustrating Saints campaign, continuing to deliver goals despite the club’s struggles following relegation.

According to SportsBoom, both Middlesbrough and Wrexham have tabled bids for Armstrong, with Southampton now weighing up their options.

The report adds that Stoke City have also been tracking the forward, while Ipswich Town are understood to admire him but are currently prioritising alternative targets.

Armstrong’s proven Championship output makes him an attractive option for promotion hopefuls. Middlesbrough are pushing hard near the top of the table, while ambitious Wrexham are keen to add experience and firepower.

With time running out, Southampton could yet face a difficult decision over one of their most reliable performers.