Exclusive: Wolfsburg join race for Viking FK defender

Henrik Falchener’s rise in Norway is beginning to attract serious attention beyond England, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg now keeping tabs on the Viking FK defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that the German outfit have added the 22-year-old centre-back to their scouting list ahead of the summer window.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Brentford and Ipswich Town have already been linked with the towering 1.94m defender, but interest is now spreading across Europe.

Wolfsburg are known for targeting young, physically dominant profiles and Falchener fits that model perfectly.

Since joining Viking from Egersund in January 2025, he has developed into a key figure at the heart of their defence.

With the Norwegian Eliteserien campaign starting in March, scouts are expected to watch him closely. If his upward curve continues, Viking could face a cross-border transfer battle in the months ahead.