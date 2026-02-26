Harry Wilson transfer odds: Where will Harry Wilson play after the summer transfer window?

Harry Wilson’s future is already being priced up and the latest football transfer odds point to Everton as the leading destination after the summer window.

The Toffees are 3.50 in the current football transfer betting market, with Aston Villa next at 5.00.

Wilson has been a key option for Fulham when fit, but his long-term situation has been a talking point as rival clubs monitor his contract and role.

Fulham value his output from wide areas, yet the club must decide whether to extend, cash in, or risk entering the final year of his deal with growing interest.

Leeds United are priced at 7.00 to land the Wales international, while Crystal Palace sit at 11.00. Brentford are outsiders at 13.00.

For fans following football transfer betting, these football transfer odds suggest Everton are in pole position, but a strong finish to the season could quickly shift the market.