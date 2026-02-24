Morgan Rogers transfer odds: Where will Morgan Rogers play after the summer transfer window?

Morgan Rogers is already being talked up as a summer headline deal and the latest football transfer odds have Chelsea leading the chase at 5.00.

Aston Villa insist they have no plans to sell, with Rogers viewed as a key piece in Unai Emery’s project and tied down on a long-term contract.

But interest is building. Tottenham are next at 6.00 as they search for more power and pace in the final third.

Liverpool sit at 7.00 amid fresh reports they’ve tracked his rise and like his versatility across the front line.

Europe is watching too, with Paris Saint-Germain priced at 9.00. Arsenal are outsiders at 11.00, but could move if the market opens.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds hint at a chase worth watching, yet Villa’s valuation may decide everything.