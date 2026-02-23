Exclusive: Man Utd and Liverpool track Bayern Munich wonderkid

Manchester United and Liverpool are closely monitoring Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl after his rapid rise through the German club’s ranks.

Ontheminute.com understands that representatives from both Premier League giants have watched the 18-year-old in recent months, impressed by his composure and attacking intelligence.

Karl, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or from wide areas, has caught the eye with mature performances beyond his years. His sharp movement, close control and eye for goal have marked him out as one of Bayern’s most exciting academy graduates.

United continue to prioritise emerging talent as part of their squad rebuild, while Liverpool’s recruitment team are also alert to opportunities involving elite young prospects across Europe.

Bayern view Karl as a key part of their long-term project and are under no pressure to sell. Any potential approach would require a significant offer to test their resolve.