Anthony Gordon transfer odds: Where will Anthony Gordon play after the summer transfer window?

Anthony Gordon is expected to stay at Newcastle United after the summer transfer window, but the football transfer odds show there’s still a story brewing.

The Magpies are 1.10 for Gordon to remain on Tyneside, with Liverpool 6.00 and Bayern Munich 7.00 the main challengers in the current football transfer betting market.

Gordon has become a key part of Newcastle’s front line and the club are relaxed about his future, with a long-term contract believed to be in place.

However, his form and profile have kept elite clubs watching closely, and there has been recurring speculation about whether Newcastle would even listen without a huge fee.

Chelsea are priced at 9.00, while Manchester City 11.00 and Manchester United 14.00 sit further back. Aston Villa, AC Milan and Tottenham are outsiders at 18.00.

For football transfer betting fans, the football transfer odds still scream “stay”, but Liverpool remain the headline threat.