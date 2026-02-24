Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Premier League chase for Brazilian prospect

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Palmeiras attacking prospect Allan, adding further competition to an already crowded Premier League pursuit.

The 21-year-old Brazilian forward has attracted strong interest following a series of impressive performances in domestic competition.

Quick across the ground and comfortable operating in multiple attacking roles, Allan is viewed as a high-upside option for clubs seeking dynamism in the final third.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are monitoring developments closely as they assess summer targets, joining Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on the Palmeiras talent.

Recruitment staff have been tracking his progress as part of a broader strategy focused on emerging South American prospects.

Palmeiras remain protected by a long-term contract and are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, with English interest intensifying, the battle for Allan’s signature looks set to gather momentum ahead of the transfer window reopening.