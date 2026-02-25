Morgan Gibbs-White transfer odds: Where will Morgan Gibbs-White play after the summer transfer window?

Morgan Gibbs-White’s next move is already being priced up in the football transfer odds market, with Manchester City leading the chase.

City are 3.50 in the latest football transfer betting lines to sign the Nottingham Forest playmaker after the summer window.

Tottenham are next at 6.00, while Aston Villa sit at 7.00. Chelsea and Newcastle United are both 13.00 to tempt him away.

Gibbs-White signed a new Forest contract last summer that runs until 2028, so any deal would need serious money.

Forest’s season has been turbulent, with coaching changes and pressure at the wrong end of the table, and that has fuelled talk of a major sale.

City’s interest is driven by his Premier League output, versatility and set-piece threat. Spurs and Villa remain ready to pounce if the price drops. Chelsea and Newcastle watch but Forest insist he is not for sale.