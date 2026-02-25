Exclusive: Spurs join Newcastle in race for Roma defender

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Roma centre-back Daniele Ghilardi as the defender’s stock continues to rise in Serie A.

The 23-year-old has forced his way into Roma’s plans in recent months, delivering composed displays against top opposition and earning recognition as one of the league’s most improved defenders.

Strong in the air and comfortable in possession, Ghilardi fits the modern profile many English clubs are seeking.

Ontheminute.com understands that Spurs are now keeping a close watch on his development, joining Newcastle United in monitoring the Italian’s progress ahead of the summer window.

Roma are expected to secure his long-term future following his initial move from Hellas Verona, and they see him as part of their defensive rebuild.

However, growing Premier League attention could test their resolve if formal approaches arrive in the coming months.