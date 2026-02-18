Newcastle United ponder summer swoop for Roma defender

Newcastle United have added Roma defender Daniele Ghilardi to their shortlist as they plan for a defensive reshuffle this summer.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in Serie A after forcing his way into Roma’s starting line-up in recent months.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Newcastle have been impressed by his development and are now monitoring his situation closely.

Ghilardi initially struggled for minutes following his move from Hellas Verona, but he has since become a regular in big matches, earning praise for his composure and physical presence. His surge in form has even sparked talk of a possible Italy call-up.

Roma are expected to make his deal permanent and view him as part of their long-term project.

However, with Newcastle preparing for changes at the back, the Magpies are keeping a close watch on one of Serie A’s most improved defenders.