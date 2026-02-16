Spurs send clear message over Aston Villa and Chelsea target

Tottenham have drawn a firm line in the sand over Lucas Bergvall after turning away interest from Premier League rivals in January.

According to The Athletic, both Aston Villa and Chelsea made enquiries about the Swedish midfielder’s availability during the winter window. Spurs responded swiftly, Bergvall is not for sale.

The 20-year-old remains highly regarded in North London despite limited starts and a recent ankle injury.

Club officials view him as a central figure in their long-term rebuild and have no intention of cashing in.

Bergvall’s contract runs until 2031, placing Tottenham Hotspur in a position of strength.

Villa and Chelsea are both targeting young, high-upside talent, but Spurs believe Bergvall’s best years lie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they are determined to keep him there.