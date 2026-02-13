Leverkusen, Leeds, Aston Villa and Sunderland target signs contract extension at Viking

Norwegian sensation Edvin Austbo has signed a one year contract extension to his contract at Viking, with his new deal due to expire in December 20028.

Norwegian club Viking rejected an offer worth more than £11 million, believed to be from Lille, for the winger in the January transfer window.

There were claims that there had been several bids from clubs from England, Germany, France and Denmark in the transfer window.

Viking rejected all bids for the 20-year-old winger, who was crowned Young Player of the Year in Norway after firing the club to the title last season.

Ontheminute.com recently revealed that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sunderland have been tracking the 20-year-old winger after his breakout year in the Eliteserien.

But there has also been interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in Austbo in recent weeks.

Austbo’s fearless dribbling, low centre of gravity and ability to glide past defenders have made him one of the hottest properties in Scandinavian football.

It is still believed that the winger could leave Viking in the summer transfer window, despite signing the extension.

With Premier League clubs already circling and a German powerhouse now in the mix, a full-blown bidding war for Austbo could explode as soon as the next transfer window opens.