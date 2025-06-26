Exclusive: Leeds Utd tracking Norwegian winger

Leeds United have joined Aston Villa and Sunderland in tracking Edvin Austbo, the dynamic 20-year-old winger starring for Viking FK.

The 20‑year‑old Norwegian has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 Eliteserien starts so far this year.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are keeping a close eye on Austbo, joining rivals Aston Villa and Sunderland in showing an interest in the youngster.

Standing at 1.72 m, Edvin Austbo combines pace and sharp dribbling to pose a consistent threat down the left flank.

Austbo has also earned recognition with Norway’s U21 side, making two appearances since his debut in March 2025.

He previously collected caps at U17, U18, and U19 levels, reflecting steady international progress.

Austbo’s current contract at Viking FK is set to expire in 2027. Reports have previously stated that Viking FK would not consider selling the winger to a rival Eliteserien club.

His blend of agility, vision, and youth credentials has sparked growing interest in the 2025 summer transfer window.