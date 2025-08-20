Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Sevilla defender

Nottingham Forest are in negotiations to sign Sevilla right-back Jose Angel Carmona as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements.

The 23-year-old, a former Spain U21 international, has made more than 50 La Liga appearances and is available this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Forest are also monitoring alternative options, including Aston Villa’s Matty Cash.

The Poland international began his senior career at the City Ground and has been linked with a potential return, although his wages could make a deal difficult.

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is another player admired by Forest. The 19-year-old would command a higher fee, but his versatility has made him an attractive option.

With talks progressing for Carmona, Forest hope to finalise a right-back signing before the deadline.