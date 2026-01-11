Ruben Neves transfer odds: Where will Ruben Neves play after the January transfer window?

Ruben Neves could be one of January’s biggest names and the latest football transfer odds hint at a surprise European return.

Manchester United are priced at 5.00 to land the Al Hilal midfielder after the window, with “any Italian club” also 5.00 in the football transfer betting markets.

Neves remains a key figure in Saudi Arabia, but speculation persists that he would consider a move back to a top league to keep his level high ahead of major international tournaments with Portugal.

His contract situation and salary are likely to shape any deal, meaning a loan or creative structure could be required if interest becomes concrete.

The chasing pack is crowded. Newcastle United, Manchester City and Tottenham are all 9.00, while Chelsea sit at 11.00.

A switch to any Spanish club, any German club or any French club is priced at 13.00, with Liverpool an outside option at 15.00.

For fans following football transfer betting, the football transfer odds suggest England or Italy are the most realistic destinations if Neves does leave Al Hilal in January.