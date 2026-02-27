Elliot Anderson transfer odds: Where will Elliot Anderson play after the summer transfer window?

Elliot Anderson’s summer future is already being priced up in the football transfer odds market, with Nottingham Forest braced for interest.

Manchester City lead the betting at 3.50 to sign the dynamic midfielder after the summer window.

Manchester United are close behind at 4.00, with reports suggesting top clubs admire Anderson’s engine, ball-carrying and ability to play multiple midfield roles.

Forest, though, see him as a core player and are expected to demand a huge fee, especially after another turbulent season on and off the pitch.

A return to Newcastle United is priced at 13.00, while Chelsea sit at 16.00. Bayern Munich are outsiders at 21.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds point to City or United as the main threats, but Forest still hold the strongest hand.