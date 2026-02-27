Exclusive: Newcastle join Man Utd and Aston Villa in tracking Atalanta youngster

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League side to show interest in Atalanta’s teenage defender Honest Ahanor ahead of the summer window.

The 18-year-old has quickly become one of Serie A’s most talked-about young prospects after breaking into Atalanta’s senior setup.

Comfortable at centre-back and left-back, Ahanor combines athleticism with calm distribution, traits that have attracted attention across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle scouts have been following his progress closely, joining Manchester United and Aston Villa in monitoring the Italy-born defender’s development.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to assess defensive reinforcements this summer as they plan for long-term stability at the back. Ahanor fits the profile of a high-ceiling investment with resale potential.

Atalanta, however, view the teenager as a cornerstone for the future and would demand a substantial fee to consider an early sale.