Exclusive: Man Utd keeping tabs on Palmeiras sensation – but face competition from Premier League rivals

Manchester United are the latest Premier League side to register interest in Palmeiras attacking prospect Allan as the battle for the Brazilian heats up ahead of the summer window.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of scouts across Europe with his pace, direct running and ability to operate across the frontline.

United’s recruitment team are continuing to prioritise young, high-ceiling talent, and Allan is understood to fit that profile as they assess options for the next phase of their squad rebuild.

Ontheminute.com understands that United are now keeping a close eye on the situation, joining Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in monitoring the Palmeiras star.

Palmeiras remain in a strong negotiating position with Allan tied to a long-term contract. However, with interest building from England’s elite, the Brazilian club may soon face serious offers when the transfer window reopens.