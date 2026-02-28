Exclusive: Ipswich join race for Norwegian defender

Ipswich Town are keeping a close eye on Viking FK centre-back Henrik Falchener as they prepare for a potentially pivotal summer.

Sources indicate that the Championship promotion hopefuls have added the 22-year-old to their shortlist, with a move likely to depend on whether Kieran McKenna’s side secure a return to the Premier League.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich scouts plan to monitor Falchener closely when the Norwegian Eliteserien season begins in March.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Brentford are already tracking the 1.94m defender, whose aerial dominance and composure in possession have drawn widespread praise in Norway.

Falchener joined Viking from Egersund in January 2025 and quickly established himself as a first-choice starter.

With interest building across England, Viking may soon face a battle to retain one of their most promising assets if Ipswich take the next step.