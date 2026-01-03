Exclusive: Aston Villa ready to join Man Utd in £15m bid battle for Ajax midfielder

Aston Villa are preparing to join Manchester United in launching a bid for Ajax sensation Jorthy Mokio, turning the chase for the 17-year-old into a full-blown Premier League battle.

Ontheminute.com understands that United are pondering a £15million proposal for the defensive midfielder, but Villa are now ready to match any offer as Unai Emery eyes the Belgian star as a future midfield leader at Villa Park.

Mokio has already broken into Ajax’s senior squad and is on the radar of Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham have shown interest too, while Chelsea and Liverpool recently abandoned the pursuit.

Villa believe acting early could steal a march on rivals, with Emery said to be pushing for “elite youth signings” ahead of a new-look long-term squad strategy.