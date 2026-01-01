Exclusive: Man Utd ponder £15M bid for Ajax teen sensation

Manchester United are weighing up a sensational £15million move for Ajax wonderkid Jorthy Mokio, a 17-year-old defensive midfield prodigy.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Red Devils are assessing whether to formalise a January offer to beat fierce competition to the teenager’s signature.

Mokio is attracting a swarm of elite interest, with Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all monitoring the Belgian starlet.

Tottenham are also said to be interested, while Chelsea and Liverpool have now stepped back from the race.

Jorthy Mokio has already broken into Ajax’s first-team, impressing with his calm passing and physical presence.

United see him as a long-term anchor for their midfield rebuild, but with Europe circling, this could become one of 2026’s hottest transfer battles.