Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund enter race for Leverkusen, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Man Utd and Aston Villa target

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of clubs showing interest in Ajax wonderkid Jorthy Mokio.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen are all tracking the 17-year-old, and now Dortmund have added their name to the growing list of admirers.

Jorthy Mokio has already broken into Ajax’s first team despite his age and is widely regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects.

Comfortable as a defensive midfielder, centre-back or even left-back, the Belgian teenager is praised for his tactical intelligence and physical presence, with some scouts likening his style to Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante.

Dortmund’s track record of developing top young talent could make them an attractive option, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle in the coming years.