Everton boss fights to keep midfielder as Premier League big-hitters circle

Everton boss David Moyes is determined to keep hold of midfield star James Garner despite rising interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old was superb in the Toffees’ shock win over his former club at Old Trafford and now the chase is heating up.

According to Talksport, Everton have stepped up contract talks as Garner enters the final months of his deal.

Manchester United, Forest and Villa are all monitoring the situation closely, sensing an opportunity with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Moyes has reportedly made it clear behind the scenes that losing Garner is not an option, with the Toffees already securing new deals for Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton want Garner to be next, but keeping him won’t be easy.