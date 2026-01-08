Aston Villa set to land ‘next Drogba’ in £10m deal

Aston Villa are closing in on a blockbuster teenage signing after agreeing a £10million deal for Metz wonderkid Brian Madjo.

The 16-year-old striker has already tasted senior football and is set to sign a long-term contract as Unai Emery continues to strengthen for the future.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Madjo has been tipped as a physical force with huge upside and is seen as one of Europe’s brightest young forwards.

The Sun reports Villa have shaken hands on the transfer, with a medical already booked and a five-year agreement lined up.

The Luxembourg youth international, who was born in north London, has drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba for his power and presence in the box.

Madjo’s football pedigree also runs deep, with his father Guy enjoying a professional career in England. Villa believe they have secured a major long-term asset as they push on at the top end of the Premier League.