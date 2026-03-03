Aston Villa, Newcastle Utd and Everton scout Spanish defender

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton all had representatives in Girona this weekend to run the rule over Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza.

The 26-year-old Spain international delivered another impressive display as Celta fought back to secure a 2-1 victory, further enhancing his growing reputation in La Liga.

According to TEAMtalk, scouts from all three Premier League clubs were present to assess Mingueza’s performance firsthand as the race for his signature gathers pace.

Out of contract this summer, the former Barcelona defender is emerging as one of the market’s most attractive potential free transfers.

Comfortable at right-back, wing-back or centre-back, his versatility and attacking output have made him a standout option.

With European interest also building, competition is expected to intensify in the coming months as Villa, Newcastle and Everton consider their defensive priorities.