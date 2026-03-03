Yan Diomande transfer odds: Where will Yan Diomande play after the summer transfer window?

Yan Diomande is shaping up to be one of the summer’s hottest wide men and the football transfer odds already point to a Premier League pull.

Liverpool lead the football transfer betting at 3.50 to sign the RB Leipzig winger after the window.

Manchester United are next at 4.00, with Bayern Munich close behind at 5.00. Tottenham are priced at 7.00 and Chelsea at 9.00 as clubs search for pace and end product out wide.

Diomande, 19, has burst onto the Bundesliga scene this season with eight goals and four assists, while Leipzig have him tied down until 2030, understood to be without a release clause.

That gives Leipzig leverage and suggests only a huge bid shifts him. He’s played down the noise, insisting his focus stays on Leipzig.

PSG sit at 11.00 and Manchester City at 13.00.