Anthony Gordon transfer odds: Where will Anthony Gordon play after the summer transfer window?

Anthony Gordon is one of the hottest names in the summer market and the latest football transfer odds suggest a heavyweight battle if Newcastle ever open the door.

Liverpool are favourites at 6.00, with Bayern Munich next at 7.00. Chelsea are priced at 9.00, while Manchester City sit at 11.00.

Gordon signed a long-term Newcastle contract extension in 2024 and has repeatedly played down transfer noise.

His value has only surged again after a stunning Champions League run, including a remarkable four-goal display this week.

Newcastle see him as a cornerstone, so any deal would likely require a huge fee and the player pushing for an exit.

Further back, Manchester United are 14.00. AC Milan, Aston Villa and Tottenham are all 18.00, with Arsenal 21.00 and Borussia Dortmund 31.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds scream one thing: Newcastle hold the power.