Hayden Hackney’s summer future is already lighting up the football transfer odds markets, with Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Middlesbrough’s homegrown star.

Manchester United lead the football transfer betting at 3.50 to sign the midfielder after the summer window.

Boro’s stance is firm. Hackney is a key figure in their promotion plans and is under a long-term contract, meaning any deal would need serious money.

His energy, ball-winning and progressive passing have stood out, and he has also been involved in England youth setups, which has only raised his profile.

Everton are next at 6.00, while Tottenham sit at 7.00. Leeds United are priced at 9.00. Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all 13.00.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds point to United as the headline threat, but Middlesbrough still control the outcome.