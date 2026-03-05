Sandro Tonali transfer odds: Where will Sandro Tonali play after the summer transfer window?

Sandro Tonali’s summer future is back in the spotlight and the latest football transfer odds hint at a tug-of-war for Newcastle United’s Italian star.

Manchester United lead the football transfer betting at 5.00 to sign him after the summer window.

Newcastle, though, remain relaxed. Tonali agreed an extension during his betting ban and is now tied down until 2029, with an option for a further year.

He has also publicly insisted he is settled and enjoying working under Eddie Howe, which has cooled some of the noise.

Still, the market keeps moving. Arsenal are priced at 6.00 if they decide to add another elite ball-winner. Juventus sit at 9.00 as Serie A links refuse to go away.

Further back, Manchester City are 13.00, while AC Milan are outsiders at 21.00. A switch to any Saudi club is 26.00.

For football transfer betting fans, the football transfer odds still say this: Newcastle hold the power, unless a giant bid changes everything.