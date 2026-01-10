Aston Villa plot shock January reunion for promotion hero

Aston Villa are weighing up a surprise January move to bring Tammy Abraham back to Villa Park as Unai Emery looks to add firepower and competition in attack.

The Villans are keen to strengthen their striking options and believe a familiar face could provide an instant boost alongside Ollie Watkins.

According to The Telegraph, Villa are closely monitoring Abraham’s situation while he continues his loan spell at Besiktas from Roma.

The England forward famously spent the 2018–19 campaign at Villa Park, scoring freely and helping the club clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

However, a deal would not be straightforward. Besiktas hold an option to make the move permanent for around £11.2million if performance clauses are met, while Abraham’s sizeable wage package could also complicate negotiations.

Despite the hurdles, Villa’s interest signals a bold January plan as they chase domestic and European ambitions.