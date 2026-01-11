Birmingham, West Brom and Coventry City target rules out Sunderland exit

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien insists he will not be leaving the Black Cats in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old insists that he still has plenty to offer Sunderland, despite a lack of game time this season leading to speculation over his future.

O’Nien has been linked with the likes of Birmingham, West Brom and Coventry City in recent weeks, with the view of a potential loan move.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris also commented on O’Nien’s future earlier this month, suggesting that the defender could leave before the January window shuts.

“I am going absolutely nowhere,” said the defender to the Northern Echo. “I’m staying at Sunderland.

“Someone told me about what’s apparently been said. I’m not on social media, I delete it when I’m not using it and I’m at home with the kids, but someone’s told me that I’ve been linked with x, y and z.

“If something’s really true, then fine. But I’ll be staying here unless someone’s trying to kick me out. And even then, I’ll still probably stay.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff I still want to do. I’m listening to the club, and I know I’ve got to keep getting better and keep pushing the people in front of me. But I love it here, I’m really enjoying my life.”