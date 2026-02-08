Exclusive: Sunderland join Aston Villa and Man Utd in tracking French striker

Sunderland have joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in monitoring Rennes striker Kader Meite, as interest grows around one of Ligue 1’s emerging young forwards.

The Black Cats are tracking the 18-year-old’s progress closely as they continue to plan for the future of their attacking options.

Ontheminute.com understands Sunderland’s recruitment team have been impressed by Meite’s development this season and view him as a player with significant long-term potential.

Meite has broken into Rennes’ first-team setup and shown flashes of quality despite limited starts, with his physical presence and movement standing out against senior opposition.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs, but no club is expected to make a January move.

Sunderland are focused on building a squad with resale value and upside, and Meite fits that profile perfectly. Any approach is more likely to come later in the year rather than during the current window.