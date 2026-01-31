Exclusive: Aston Villa join Man Utd in tracking Rennes striker

Aston Villa have joined Manchester United in keeping a close eye on Rennes striker Kader Meite, as Premier League interest builds around the highly-rated teenager.

The 18-year-old has quietly impressed in Ligue 1 this season, forcing his way into Rennes’ senior plans and catching the attention of scouts from England.

Ontheminute.com understands Villa’s recruitment team have added Meite to their long-term shortlist as they plan ahead for future attacking reinforcements.

Unai Emery’s side are continuing to scan the European market for young forwards with high upside, and Meite’s physical profile, movement and composure have stood out despite his age.

Manchester United are also monitoring his progress, though neither club is expected to make a move during the current window.

With Meite under contract and Rennes keen to protect one of their brightest prospects, any transfer is more likely to be explored in the summer rather than January.