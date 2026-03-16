Yoro hoping for new Man Utd deal for Maguire

French centre-back Leny Yoro is hoping that Manchester United can agree terms with Harry Maguire over a contract extension.

Maguire’s current contract is set to run out this summer and reports have suggested that the club are in talks over an extension.

The former England star has become a key player at Old Trafford after having struggled a few seasons early on in his career at the club.

“Having Harry in the team is good for us,” Yoro said after United’s win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

“If he can stay next season, it’s really good for us, so I hope he’s going to extend his contract and he can stay with us. We’ll see, we’ll see anyway.

“With all the experiences he has, he gave a lot of tips, he spoke to me a lot on the pitch, so this helped me a lot.

“He always speaks with me, sometimes he speaks before the game, or at half time, about positioning as well, so playing with him is really good for me.

“We speak a lot. Even before the game, during the week, we speak a lot about the opponent.”