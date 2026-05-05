Spurs and Newcastle eye defender as Bayern Munich open summer exit door

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both showing interest in Kim Min-jae, with the Bayern Munich defender emerging as a possible Premier League target ahead of the summer window.

The South Korea international has built a strong reputation in Europe, and his situation in Germany is now creating fresh intrigue for clubs looking to strengthen at the back.

According to German outlet FussballDaten, both Spurs and Newcastle have expressed interest in Kim as Bayern weigh up a possible sale.

The report suggests a deal could be possible for a fee in the region of €35m to €40m, putting the experienced centre-back firmly in play if the right conditions are met.

Tottenham are expected to assess defensive options carefully, while Newcastle are also looking for more stability and depth at the back.

Kim’s experience, physical presence and pedigree make him an appealing option, which could set up an interesting battle if talks gather pace.