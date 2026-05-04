Birmingham and Norwich eye summer swoop for former Celtic winger

Birmingham City and Norwich City are both showing strong interest in Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Championship clubs are understood to be among several sides looking into a possible deal, with the 24-year-old now emerging as a player to watch in the market before next season begins.

According to Sky Sports News, both clubs are exploring ways to bring Abada back to English football after his spell in MLS.

His current contract runs until the end of 2026, although Charlotte also hold an option to extend it by a further year.

Abada has scored 13 goals in 76 appearances since leaving Celtic in 2024. He had already built a strong reputation in Scotland, where he delivered goals and assists on a regular basis.

His pace, direct running and attacking output could now make him an appealing target for Championship sides.