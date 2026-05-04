Jarrod Bowen transfer odds: Bowen bombshell? Liverpool favourites as Spurs and Newcastle hover over West Ham captain

Jarrod Bowen is back in the summer spotlight, with rival clubs monitoring whether West Ham could be forced into a big decision.

The Hammers insist he remains central to their plans, but the market is moving fast as transfer lists are drawn up.

The latest football transfer odds make Liverpool 5.50 the favourites to land Bowen after the summer window. Tottenham 7.00 are next, with Newcastle United 8.00 also in the frame if they want proven Premier League output.

Aston Villa 9.00 and Bournemouth 10.00 are on the board, with Manchester United 10.00 also priced as a realistic contender. Longer shots include Brentford 14.00, Crystal Palace 18.00 and Fulham 20.00.

Bowen is under a long contract at West Ham, so any deal would need a huge fee. As seen with Jadon Sancho’s expected free-agent summer, clubs are weighing value and wages harder than ever.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds say Liverpool are the headline threat, if West Ham’s price is met.