Jadon Sancho transfer odds: Sancho free-agent twist? These are the favourites as Man Utd exit looms

Jadon Sancho’s next club is being priced up with his Manchester United contract set to expire this summer, making him a free agent.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but there is little expectation of a return to Old Trafford once the window opens.

The latest football transfer odds have Aston Villa 2.00 and Borussia Dortmund 2.00 as joint favourites to land him after the summer transfer window.

Villa can offer Premier League continuity, while Dortmund remain the club where Sancho produced his best form and feels most trusted.

Italy and Turkey are also firmly in the mix. AC Milan 4.00 and Galatasaray 4.00 are priced just behind, with Fenerbahce 5.00 next. Napoli 7.00 sit in the chasing pack, while Newcastle United 8.00 and Tottenham 8.00 are the English alternatives. Chelsea 10.00 round out the main runners.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds scream “Dortmund reunion vs Villa stay” as decision time nears.