Man Utd alerted as Newcastle star wants shock exit

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall could be heading for a dramatic summer exit after growing tensions behind the scenes at St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old is understood to be unhappy with his situation and would be open to joining Manchester United if a move becomes possible.

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to The Sun, Hall wants to leave Newcastle after a breakdown in his relationship with Eddie Howe.

The left-back reportedly believes his role under Howe damaged his chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad.

Hall is said to have been frustrated after being used at right-back against Nottingham Forest, while he was also substituted at half-time against Bournemouth and later benched against Arsenal and Brighton.

Manchester United are in the market for a long-term left-back, with Luke Shaw entering the final year of his deal. Hall’s age, Premier League experience and attacking profile could make him an attractive option.

For more major summer stories, visit our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer bulletin.