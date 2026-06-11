Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster

Newcastle United, Everton and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Sol Gordon as uncertainty grows around his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract, putting several Premier League clubs on alert.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea remain keen to keep Gordon, but Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth are waiting to pounce if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

The Blues rate the teenager highly, but his contract situation could create an opportunity for rival clubs this summer.

Gordon enjoyed an excellent campaign with Chelsea’s Under-18s, scoring in their 5-1 final win over Manchester City.

He finished the season with 11 goals and six assists in 28 games, while also featuring for the Under-21s.

The winger is yet to make his senior debut, but his academy form has already made him one to watch.

Follow the latest youth-market moves in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 update page.