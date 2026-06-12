£6m per goal: Why Jadon Sancho is Manchester United’s worst signing ever

Manchester United have finally closed the book on Jadon Sancho.

There was no dramatic farewell. No emotional tribute. No long video. No major reflection on what could have been.

Just a short retained-list update and the confirmation that one of the most expensive mistakes in the club’s modern history is leaving as his contract expires.

That feels fitting.

Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73million. He was meant to be the answer to a problem United had spent years trying to solve. A creative winger. A one-v-one threat. A superstar for the right flank. A player with the numbers, the flair and the profile to become one of the faces of the club.

Instead, he leaves as a free agent after 83 appearances, 12 goals and six assists.

That works out at just over £6million per goal before wages are even considered.

For that reason alone, Sancho has to be viewed as Manchester United’s worst signing ever. Not one of the worst. The worst.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Photo by Shutterstock.

United have made plenty of bad deals. Angel Di Maria never settled. Alexis Sanchez became a wage-bill warning sign. Antony cost a fortune and produced nowhere near enough. Paul Pogba divided opinion and left twice for nothing.

But Sancho is different.

He combined a huge transfer fee, massive wages, minimal output, repeated loan exits, no resale value and almost no lasting impact on the pitch. That is the full disaster package.

This was not a gamble on an ageing player. It was not a short-term panic buy. It was not a deadline-day punt.

United tracked Sancho for years. They waited. They negotiated. They made him a major signing. They believed they were buying a player who could grow with the team and lead a new era at Old Trafford.

That is what makes it worse.

The idea made sense. Sancho had been electric in Germany. At Dortmund, he looked like one of Europe’s brightest young attackers. He played with confidence. He created chances. He scored goals. He linked play with intelligence. He looked like a modern forward with end product.

But the player United thought they were signing never really arrived in Manchester.

There were flashes. A few neat touches. A handful of sharp finishes. Occasional moments when supporters wondered if the breakthrough was finally coming.

It never did.

In the Premier League, Jadon Sancho too often looked half a yard short. He rarely beat defenders on the outside. He slowed attacks down. He drifted in and out of games. He played like someone waiting for space that never appeared.

Bundesliga Sancho was bold. Manchester United Sancho was cautious.

That is not just a tactical issue. It is a recruitment failure.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Shutterstock.

United bought reputation and potential. They did not buy certainty. They paid superstar money for a player who still had to prove he could handle the pace, pressure and physicality of English football at the highest level.

He never proved it.

There also has to be some sympathy for Sancho as a person. His spell at United was not simple. He had illness issues early on. He later spent time away from the squad during Erik ten Hag’s reign to deal with physical and mental concerns. The club handled that period carefully, and Old Trafford gave him a warm reception when he returned.

This should not be framed as a personal attack.

It is a football judgement.

And in football terms, the move was a failure of staggering scale.

The public fallout with Ten Hag only made the situation more damaging. Once Sancho challenged the manager’s version of events after being left out against Arsenal in 2023, the relationship looked broken beyond repair. He was moved away from the first-team picture and eventually returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

That loan gave him a Champions League final appearance, and it helped rebuild part of his image. But it did not change his United story.

Nor did later loans at Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Sancho can point to European medals away from Manchester. He was part of trophy-winning squads. He had nights that many players would love to experience. Yet those successes came after United had already accepted that their £73m winger no longer belonged in their plans.

That is the brutal truth.

The club signed him to decide big matches for Manchester United. He ended up becoming a temporary option elsewhere while United waited for his contract to run down.

For a club trying to rebuild under a more disciplined football structure, the Sancho exit should be treated as a warning sign in flashing red lights.

Do not sign names. Sign profiles.

Do not chase long-running transfer sagas just because the story has gained momentum.

Do not pay elite money for a player unless the role, mentality, athletic fit and tactical pathway are absolutely clear.

Sancho was supposed to be a symbol of United’s ambition. Instead, he became a symbol of their confusion.

The cost per goal will follow him in every discussion about his time at Old Trafford. Around £6m for each United goal. Even more when wages are included. And nothing back in transfer value.

That is not just poor value. It is catastrophic value.

United supporters will not hate Sancho. Many will simply feel disappointed. They wanted it to work. They waited for it to work. They kept looking for signs that the Dortmund version would return.

But hope is not output.

The final record is cold and unforgiving: £73m, 83 games, 12 goals, six assists and a free-transfer exit.

That is the legacy.

Manchester United have finally released Jadon Sancho. In doing so, they have also released themselves from one of the biggest transfer mistakes in their history. Now they must make sure they never repeat it.