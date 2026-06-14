Exclusive: Preston North End and Blackburn ready to battle for Everton midfield gem

Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are both keeping a close eye on Everton youngster Harrison Armstrong ahead of a potential loan move next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the two Championship clubs are monitoring the highly-rated midfielder, with Everton expected to assess his summer pathway before making a final decision.

Armstrong is seen as one of the more interesting loan candidates at Goodison Park, with senior minutes now viewed as vital for the next stage of his development.

The 19-year-old has already built a growing reputation after coming through Everton’s academy and gaining first-team exposure under David Moyes.

He also has Championship experience from previous loan spells, making him an attractive option for clubs looking for energy, composure and technical quality in midfield.

Preston know the player well, while Blackburn are also believed to be tracking young Premier League talent as they plan for next season.

Everton are unlikely to rush their decision, but interest is already building.