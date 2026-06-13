Exclusive: Man Utd and Newcastle tracking Danish wonderkid after stunning rise

Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on highly-rated Bodø/Glimt forward Mikkel Bro Hansen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands the Premier League duo are monitoring the 17-year-old Dane, who has quickly emerged as one of Scandinavia’s most exciting young attacking talents.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bro Hansen joined Bodø/Glimt from AGF at the start of 2025 and has already made a major impression in Norway.

The teenager has produced seven goals and three assists in 12 appearances for the Norwegian champions, underlining why major clubs are now watching his development closely.

His progress has also continued on the international stage, where he captains Denmark at Under-17 level.

Bro Hansen has scored 12 goals in 14 games for his country and recently found the net at the Under-17 European Championship.

Manchester United and Newcastle are both placing strong focus on elite youth recruitment, and Bro Hansen fits that model perfectly.

Bodø/Glimt will not want to lose him quickly, especially after investing in his development, but interest around the striker is growing fast.